Handwrytten: Tempe business uses robots to handwrite letters and notes

Inside one building in Tempe, robots are staying busy writing card after card - but their "hands" never cramp or tire.

175 robots are busy at work handwriting cards with a pen at Handwrytten.

"We are now the largest provider of automated handwritten notes in the world," said David Wachs with Handwrytten.

The company offers a service that's as customizable as it gets. It can learn your handwriting, mimic it, and then write a perfect thank you note.

"I noticed that everyone is getting inundated with text messages and phone calls and emails and I thought, gee, while everyone goes to the right, let's go to the left," Wachs said. "So while everyone went more digital, I went…less digital."

Even the envelope is handwritten by a robot. If they need another robot to meet new demand, they have a robot for that, too.

"This is a 3D printer that is building sliding rails for the robot," Wachs pointed out.

It's not just for businesses. Aunt Martha needs a thank you note for that terrible Christmas sweater, right?

"This could be sending a single note to their aunt or uncle, mother, father for the holidays," Wachs said. "Go on an iPhone, website, choose a card, write in a message, we'll then convert it to handwriting and write it out on one of our robots that holds a real pen."

But David says where they jump off the page is for businesses adding a personal touch.

"What we find [is] any envelop that is handwritten has a three times greater open rate than a printed envelope, so just getting the envelope done is a huge difference maker for a business or people.

So the next time you open a card, you could be reading the writings of a robot. But it's the words that matter, not who put the pen to paper, right?

Customers can also put in their address book and automate it to send out birthday cards. That way, you'll never miss a birthday again, and it will even add in a gift card if you want it to.