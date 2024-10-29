Harris-Trump latest polls 1 week before election; new Diddy allegations l Morning News Brief

article

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remain locked in a razor-thin presidential race one week before the election; Diddy is facing new allegations of sexual assault; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 29.

1. Harris-Trump latest polls

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

With the 2024 election just one week away, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remain locked in a razor-thin presidential contest, according to recent polls. Read more here.

2. Diddy facing new sexual assault allegations

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new allegations accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting two boys, according to a report. Read more here.

3. Surviving Spring Ridge Academy

Back in June, a jury awarded the mother of a former student of Spring Ridge Academy $2,500,000, determining that the institution defrauded consumers by misrepresenting the program’s practices. Former residents spoke to FOX 10 about the experiences they called abusive and the wider scope of the industry for troubled teens. Read more here.

4. Bannon released from prison

Former advisor to former President Donald Trump Steve Bannon leaves after a court appearance at NYS Supreme Court on October 04, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Steve Bannon, a former White House aide and longtime Donald Trump ally, was released from prison early on Tuesday after serving a four-month sentence for defying a subpoena in the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Read more here.

5. Free nuggets!

FILE - The exterior of a Wendy's restaurant is shown. (Credit: Provided)

Wendy’s is celebrating the spooky season by offering free food to customers who use its mobile app. Read more here.

Today's weather

Tuesday will be a much cooler day in the Valley as we'll see a high in the mid-70s. Read more here.