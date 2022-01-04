'Have a heart': Family of man killed in hit-and-run on New Year's Day pleads for suspect to step forward

article

The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day is seeking justice.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Jose Alvarez, was walking in Glendale when he was struck and killed. The incident happened at El Mirage Road, just south of Northern Parkway. No one stopped to help Alvarez following the incident.

Family remains in shock

"We're in shock. Very devastated that he was left there for dead," said Alvarez's aunt, Annalisa Toth.

Toth, along with other family members, have gone to the site of the crash in search for clues.

"When we went there, we did see some blood on the street," said Toth.

Toth says her nephew was a talented dancer, and loved by many.

"He was very energetic. Always smiling, always with kind words, being so respectful towards his elders," said Toth.

Toth said she and Alvarez spoke last week, before Alvarez's death.

"I just told him to do well, to follow the right path, and he said ‘aunt, I love you so much’ in my last conversation. That's all he said, and I told him I love him too," said Toth.

Investigation into crash underway

An investigation into the incident is underway, and investigators are asking for help.

In the aftermath of the incident, investigators say they believe a red 2011-2013 Kia Optima and a gray 2001-2006 Nissan Altima possible collided with Alvarez at around 8:00 p.m. on Jan. 1. Stock photos of the cars have been released to the public.

Officials with MCSO say evidence shows the Kia and the Nissan should both have damages to the front, driver-side corner.

As the investigation continues, Alvarez's family is pleading for the driver responsible to do the right thing

"We're just asking for justice, so whoever hit him, please surrender yourself. Have a heart," said Toth.

Anyone with information should contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

