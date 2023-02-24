Head-on crash near Loop 101 in Phoenix leaves 3 dead

Three people were killed in a fiery head-on collision near 19th Avenue and Loop 101, Phoenix police said.

The three-car crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, just north of the freeway.

"Two of the cars were involved in a head on collision, both catching fire at impact," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police.

A driver and passenger in one car, identified only as adult males, died from their injuries at the hospital. The driver of the second car died at the scene.

A third vehicle was hit during the collision, but neither the driver or passenger was hurt.

Police are expected to provide updates later in the day.

