Head-on crash near Loop 101 in Phoenix leaves 3 dead
PHOENIX - Three people were killed in a fiery head-on collision near 19th Avenue and Loop 101, Phoenix police said.
The three-car crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, just north of the freeway.
"Two of the cars were involved in a head on collision, both catching fire at impact," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police.
A driver and passenger in one car, identified only as adult males, died from their injuries at the hospital. The driver of the second car died at the scene.
A third vehicle was hit during the collision, but neither the driver or passenger was hurt.
Police are expected to provide updates later in the day.
