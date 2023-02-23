Aspen University: Beleaguered nursing program at risk of being terminated by Arizona nursing board

As the U.S. faces a nursing shortage, an Arizona nursing program could be coming to an end.

We first took a close look at the issues Aspen University faced in 2022. Months ago, the embattled private, for-profit school surrendered its nursing program license, and now, the Arizona Board of Nursing is discussing further action.

The Board of Nursing met on Feb. 23, where members of the board, in a unanimous vote, decided to give the university a 10-day notice of intent to lift a Stay of Surrender, meaning that after another vote in the next meeting, AU's nursing program could be shut down.

Issues date back years

AU's nursing program problems stem back to 2021, when the Board of Nursing began its investigation, following several complaints. The school’s first-time pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the national exam nursing graduates need to get licensed, was far below the required minimum of 80%.

Investigators cited rapid admission growth, sudden curriculum changes, and decreased clinical learning experiences as factors in low test scores.

"Aspen's only been around for four years here with this program, and so I think COVID did a number on them, and I think it grew really fast," said one Aspen University nursing student, identified only as ‘McKenna.'

McKenna is one of 400 students in AU’s Arizona program. AU surrendered its nursing license in September 2022 after months of probation, acknowledging it could not meet the NCLEX first-time pass rate in 2022, which stood at 63%.

The school is now in a teach-out process, where students are completing the nursing program before AU closes it. However, the Board of Nursing can terminate the program if it determines that AU's nursing program is failing to meet basic standards of educational practice and legal requirements.

McKenna has until 2024, and fears she will have problems getting admitted to a new program that might now allow all her credits to be transferred from AU if the teach out is terminated

"Basically, we’re kind of left at square one is what I’ve been told," said McKenna. "I think I’m meant to be a nurse, and I think a lot of my classmates feel the same so whatever happens, happens. I’m gonna find a way to do it,"

University officials issues statement

Officials with AU have issued a statement on the matter, which reads, in part:

"Aspen is committed to completing its teach-out and doing everything it can to assist its students in passing the NCLEX Exam and becoming licensed nurses to help meet Srizona’s nursing shortage."

AU officials say they made "sweeping changes" to its program and curriculum.

