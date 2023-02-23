Over 4.5M fentanyl pills, 3K pounds of meth recovered in Phoenix area; officials to hold news conference

Arizona officials are holding a news conference on Feb. 23 to discuss the findings of a recent investigation in the Valley that resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs.

According to a news release, over 4 and a half million fentanyl pills, and 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered during "a large-scale interagency narcotics investigation in the Valley." Additionally, large quantities of heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl powder were found.

Attorney General Kris Mayes, the Phoenix Drug Enforcement Administration, and Tempe Police will be on hand for the news conference.

