Health care worker in NYC has serious allergic reaction to coronavirus vaccine
NEW YORK - Health officials in New York City report that a health care worker who was among the first to receive a COVID-19 vaccination has had a serious adverse reaction.
The patient, who was not identified had a significant allergic reaction and is in stable condition.
City health officials note that this is the only known adverse reaction out of more than 30,000 coronavirus vaccinations that have been administered in the city.
Vaccines do have side effects and allergic reactions, health officials caution. They are uncommon but are known to occur.
Clinical trials and reports of adverse effects in other jurisdictions have been reported with the Pfizer vaccine.
The City Health Department says it is closely tracking reports of more severe side effects in collaboration with the CDC.
Officials say they will continue to move forward with the coronavirus vaccine distribution to health care workers and nursing home staff and residents.
