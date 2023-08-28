Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until MON 7:00 PM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Pinal/Superstition Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Heat-related deaths are increasing. Maricopa County's Chief Medical Examiner explains why

Maricopa County
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Temperatures are on the rise and so are heat-related deaths and the Maricopa County Chief Medical Examiner is explaining why.

In July alone, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office admitted twice as many bodies as they usually do.

Dr. Jeff Johnson says half, or more, were heat-related.

"The surge that we saw between July 10 and August 12 is really unprecedented," he said.

The medical examiner’s office only investigates deaths that are deemed "unnatural," so about 17% of total deaths in the county.

Dr. Johnson says the increase is likely a combination of three things: an increase in temperatures; an increase in the population in Maricopa County; and an increase in homelessness.

"A little over 50% look like they’re experiencing homelessness and that’s pretty consistent with what we’ve seen for the proportion of heat-related deaths since 2020. In the previous four years, it was about 34% and then four years before, it was about 17%," Dr. Johnson said.

These numbers are slightly backdated because it takes the medical examiner’s office some time to rule out all variables to determine the cause of death.

"It takes us about six weeks on average to resolve a case. Some common misconceptions we run into is that when we bring the body here, and we do an autopsy that that is the end of our investigation. When really it’s the beginning of our investigation," he said.

Dr. Johnson says there aren’t obvious signs that a death is heat-related, which makes it more time-consuming. The complete numbers for the summer will likely be in about a month and a half after the season ends.