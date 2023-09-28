Heinz introduces new sauce alluding to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce dating rumors

The Kraft Heinz Company is creating a new, limited-time condiment alluding to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored romantic connection: Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch.

The combination is a reference to a meal that Swift was observed eating at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday. Her appearance in the suite sparked rumors that the "Blank Space" singer and Kelce — a tight end for the Chiefs — were romantically linked.

The meme began when Swift was photographed with a chicken tender, ketchup and "seemingly" ranch on her plate.

"Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!" a popular fan account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Heinz told Fox Business that they were inspired by the tweet and will be releasing 100 bottles of the sauce. They explained that the 100 figure is an addition of Kelce's jersey number — 87 — and Swift's favorite number, 13.

Taylor Swift cheers from a suite as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Credit: Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

"We know Heinz fans have an irrational love for the brand, and Swifties will do anything for their Pop Icon, so it only made sense to blend the two together! " the company said.

Heinz will release more information about how fans can get the sauce in the future. The Swift-Kelce connection also caused a massive increase in football jersey sales.

NFL's official e-commerce partner Fanatics told the Associated Press that Kelce's No. 87 Kansas City Chiefs jerseys have seen a 400% jump in purchases. His jersey was also among the top 5 best-selling jerseys on Sunday.

