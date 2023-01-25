Expand / Collapse search

Here are the dirtiest cities in the U.S.

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
A man skates before the Manhattan city skyline at a park in the Brooklyn borough of New York on July 20, 2021. (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States.

Newark, NJ came in a close second.  New York City came in 12th.

The report was compiled by the lawn care company LawnStarter.  It looked at various data for 152 cities in the U.S.

The report cited Houston's petrochemical facilities for polluting the air and it cited Houston's high greenhouse gas emissions.  It also noted that Houston has a big cockroach issue.

Virginia Beach, Va. ranked best on the list.

Newark was listed as the dirtiest city in the previous report, so it improved one spot because of Houston.

