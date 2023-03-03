High school student arrested, accused of bringing a gun on campus: Phoenix Police

Phoenix Police officials say they have arrested a high school student for allegedly bringing a gun on campus.

According to a brief statement, officers responded to Moon Valley High School just after 12:45 p.m. on Mar. 1 for reports of a student with a gun on campus.

"The student was located however, a gun was not immediately found. During follow-up investigation, officers located the firearm that was in the student’s possession," read a portion of the statement.

The student, according to officials, was booked into the Juvenile Correction Center for several alleged offenses in connection with the incident. The student was not identified because he is a juvenile.

"This investigation showed that no specific threats were made by the teenager with the firearm and that there was not an intention to use the firearm in anyway," read a portion of the statement.

Officials state that the Glendale Union High School District has notified parents of the incident through their normal protocols.

