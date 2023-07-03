Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Hiker dies amid extreme heat in Grand Canyon

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1:57PM
Grand Canyon
FOX 10 Phoenix

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - Officials say a 57-year-old woman died while hiking in the Grand Canyon last weekend.

The woman was attempting an 8-mile hike in the remote Tuweep area of the Grand Canyon on July 2. The National Park Service says rangers were notified at 6:30 p.m. that the woman was unconscious.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by a park ranger at 1 a.m. on Monday.

Tuweep Grand Canyon

The remote area of Tuweep within Grand Canyon National Park. (National Park Service)

"On July 2, the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100°F (38°C), with the high temperature at Phantom Ranch, near the Colorado River along the North Kaibab trail, reached approximately 114°F (46°C)," officials wrote in a news release.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for inner portions of the Grand Canyon through July 5.

NPS officials advise against hiking in the inner canyon during the day, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., as temperatures can reach 120°F during the summer months.

An investigation into the woman's death is ongoing by NPS and the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

Map of Tuweep area in Grand Canyon: