Hiker dies amid extreme heat in Grand Canyon

Officials say a 57-year-old woman died while hiking in the Grand Canyon last weekend.

The woman was attempting an 8-mile hike in the remote Tuweep area of the Grand Canyon on July 2. The National Park Service says rangers were notified at 6:30 p.m. that the woman was unconscious.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by a park ranger at 1 a.m. on Monday.

The remote area of Tuweep within Grand Canyon National Park. (National Park Service)

"On July 2, the high temperature at Tuweep was well over 100°F (38°C), with the high temperature at Phantom Ranch, near the Colorado River along the North Kaibab trail, reached approximately 114°F (46°C)," officials wrote in a news release.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for inner portions of the Grand Canyon through July 5.

NPS officials advise against hiking in the inner canyon during the day, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., as temperatures can reach 120°F during the summer months.

An investigation into the woman's death is ongoing by NPS and the Mohave County Medical Examiner.

Map of Tuweep area in Grand Canyon: