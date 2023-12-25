Holiday surprise: Non-profit wipes lunch debt for Chandler Unified students

Some students in Chandler got a massive gift, just in time for Christmas.

Thanks to a non-profit called ‘All For Lunch,’ any student with a lunch debt has it completely forgiven.

"All For Lunch is a non-profit with the simple mission of eliminating school lunch debt, making sure they have access to lunch, regardless of their financial situation at home," said All For Lunch founder Alessandra Ferrara-Miller.

It took $22,800 to pay all the debt in Chandler Unified School District's 43 schools. In addition, All For Lunch is paying $22,500 of lunch debt at 41 schools in the Tucson area.

Ferrara-Miller said she is happy to help take the stress away for these parents, especially just in time for the holidays.

"We just want them to feel normal," said Ferrara Miller.

Audri Knutson, a registered dietitian with Chandler Unified, said while they will never turn a student away from a meal, the hefty donation will have a positive impact on the district, as well as parents.

"It's probably a lovely surprise. They work hard to provide for their student, but it's not always possible. It just takes that pressure off," said Knutson. "For us, it's awesome because we can just feed kids. We can take the business out of the equation."

All For Lunch is looking to work with more schools in Maricopa County and in other parts of Arizona.

All For Lunch

https://allforlunch.org