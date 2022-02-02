Home Depot to hire over 100,000 employees in spring hiring blitz

article

Home Depot is planning to hire over 100,000 new employees ahead of its busy spring season.

According to the company’s website, a Virtual Spring Career Day will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to help job seekers find the ideal role for them and learn about growth opportunities within the organization. The event will also feature panel sessions focusing on open positions, career paths and company benefits.

Home Depot is hiring for full-time and part-time positions including customer service and sales, store support, freight, merchandising and warehouse workers. The organization launched a new accelerated hiring process, meaning individuals could land a job offer within one day of applying.

The home improvement retail giant is giving job seekers the option to apply to available positions on their website ahead of the career day. They are encouraged to apply at store locations near their areas or at careers.homedepot.com.

Home Depot’s offers a wide range of benefits including paid family leave, 401(k) savings plan with company matching, tuition reimbursement, a company performance-based cash bonus program and a company stock purchase program.

"In today’s climate, jobseekers are shopping for the best opportunity," Home Depot vice president of global talent acquisition Eric Schelling said in a statement. "At The Home Depot, they’ll find a company that offers much more than a job and a paycheck."

Individuals planning to attend Home Depot’s career day can register here. To see a full list of open positions click here.

