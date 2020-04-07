Expand / Collapse search

Home hair dye 101: At-home hair care tips, tricks amid COVID-19 pandemic

FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell visits a Valley hair salon to get some at-home hair care tips and tricks.

With all Arizona salons closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell visits a Valley hair salon to get some at-home hair care tips and tricks.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends: 

  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

RELATED: