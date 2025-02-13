Homeless people shot in Tempe; 2 hurt in Phoenix PD shooting l Morning News Brief

Homeless men shot in Tempe l Morning Headlines Feb. 13
Two men are in critical condition after a suspect opened fire at a group of homeless people at a Tempe park; two people were hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of February 13.
1. Suspect sought in Tempe shooting
A group of homeless people were shot while at Tempe's Mitchell Park on Wednesday night, the police department said. One man is in critical condition.
2. Shooting, crash involving police
Phoenix Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting. No officers were hurt, but 2 people in the suspect vehicle were taken to the hospital.
3. Pregnant inmate raises concerns
The ACLU and federal court monitors continue to step in to implement systemic healthcare reform at Arizona state prisons. Meanwhile, a pregnant inmate at the Perryville complex describes her experience and alleged lack of nutrition during incarceration.
4. ‘Locked up in a room’
Is Wendy Williams being unfairly kept under guardianship? TMZ's Harvey Levin claims she's locked in a room and may have been misdiagnosed.
5. Super Bowl reporter's death
The woman arrested after a Super Bowl reporter was found dead in his hotel room may be linked to another death in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said.
Today's weather
A chance for rain showers today in the Valley with a high in the 60s.