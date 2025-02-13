Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
from FRI 12:00 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau

Homeless people shot in Tempe; 2 hurt in Phoenix PD shooting l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 13, 2025 10:01am MST
Homeless men shot in Tempe l Morning Headlines Feb. 13

A group of homeless people were at Mitchell Park when police say a suspect opened fire on them, leaving two men in critical condition. Here's a look at some of your top stories for the morning of Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Two men are in critical condition after a suspect opened fire at a group of homeless people at a Tempe park; two people were hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of February 13.

1. Suspect sought in Tempe shooting

Group of homeless people in Tempe shot at Mitchell Park, PD says
Group of homeless people in Tempe shot at Mitchell Park, PD says

A group of homeless people were shot while at Tempe's Mitchell Park on Wednesday night, the police department said. One man is in critical condition.

2. Shooting, crash involving police

Two people injured in Phoenix Police shooting, car crash
Two people injured in Phoenix Police shooting, car crash

Phoenix Police say they are investigating an officer-involved shooting. No officers were hurt, but 2 people in the suspect vehicle were taken to the hospital.

3. Pregnant inmate raises concerns

Pregnant in prison: Expectant mother says nutrition is inadequate at Perryville complex
Pregnant in prison: Expectant mother says nutrition is inadequate at Perryville complex

The ACLU and federal court monitors continue to step in to implement systemic healthcare reform at Arizona state prisons. Meanwhile, a pregnant inmate at the Perryville complex describes her experience and alleged lack of nutrition during incarceration.

4. ‘Locked up in a room’

TMZ: Wendy Williams 'locked up in a room', dementia diagnosis in question
TMZ: Wendy Williams 'locked up in a room', dementia diagnosis in question

Is Wendy Williams being unfairly kept under guardianship? TMZ's Harvey Levin claims she's locked in a room and may have been misdiagnosed.

5. Super Bowl reporter's death

Woman arrested after Super Bowl reporter's death may be tied to French Quarter death
Woman arrested after Super Bowl reporter's death may be tied to French Quarter death

The woman arrested after a Super Bowl reporter was found dead in his hotel room may be linked to another death in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said.

Today's weather

Arizona weather forecast: Winter storm bringing rain, snow to state
Arizona weather forecast: Winter storm bringing rain, snow to state

A chance for rain showers today in the Valley with a high in the 60s.

