Honors, tributes to fallen on Memorial Day at World War II Memorial

World War II veterans honored fallen service members at the World War II Memorial on Monday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Memorial Day tribute included music and a wreath-laying ceremony. The observance was open to the public but required advanced registration. Social distancing practices were also in place.

BIDEN TO PARTICIPATE IN MEMORIAL DAY WREATH-LAYING AT ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

President Joe Biden will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday at Arlington National Cemetery and speak during a remembrance ceremony to mark the annual Memorial Day holiday.

Ceremonies will also be held at the U.S. Navy Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the War I Memorial.