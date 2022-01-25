House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces reelection bid ahead of 2022 midterms

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, announced she will seek reelection in this year's midterms.

"While we have made progress much more needs to be done to improve people’s lives. This election is crucial: nothing less is at stake than our Democracy," Pelosi said in an announcement on Twitter Tuesday.

Pelosi, who will turn 82 in March, had previously vowed to step down as the leader of House Democrats after the 2022 election.