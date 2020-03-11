How entertainment, sporting events handle the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona

article

There are several big events coming up across the valley and most of them appear to be sticking to the plan amid coronavirus-related cancelations across the country.

The major events and venues all say similar things, that they are staying up to date on the outbreak and are following the advice of state leaders and health experts.

A few music groups canceled tours including stops in the valley. Pearl Jam and the Zac Brown Band are just to name a few, but of course all this is subject to change at any time.

As of now, almost all major events like the Diamondbacks home opener are still on the schedule. But in impacted states, Chicago canceled its famous St. Patrick's Day Parade; the state of Washington outlawed events of more than 250 people and California is doing the same for events with over one thousand people.

Golden State Warriors basketball games and March Madness games will be played without fans. Just some of the unprecedented steps being taken across the country to keep the coronavirus under control.

The coronavirus is spread from person to person and from object to person and health officials say the best prevention is washing your hands and keeping your distance from others. They also determined six feet away from an infected person is the designated safe space, far enough away that virus filled droplets can't quite reach you after a cough or sneeze.

LIVE MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world

Advertisement

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

Coronavirus (COVID-19)How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQhttps://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 ResponsePublic resources, FAQ, webinarshttps://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus