How to get free medical, dental, vision care in Phoenix this week

By and May Phan
Published 
Health Care
FOX 10 Phoenix

Get free medical care in Phoenix this week

FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen has the latest.

PHOENIX - Anyone who needs medical help can get it for free at a "mega clinic" at the Phoenix Convention Center this week.

The Liberty Health Alliance is offering medical, dental, vision and surgical care for thousands of patients at no cost from July 5 to 8.

The treatments will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Services include:

  • Dental - X-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions
  • Medical - Back to school physicals, heart and lung evaluations, orthopedic bone evaluations, well-women exams, pap smears, pharmacy and lab services
  • Vision - Eye exams, free glasses

Child care is also available for parents on site.

"We’re excited to serve the Phoenix area in this way, helping people who are most in need of physical and mental healing," said Dr. Lela Lewis, president of Liberty and Health Alliance in a statement. "Anyone can come to this temporary mobile hospital for help with whatever they need."

The clinic is taking place in the convention center's South Building from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. It ends at noon on Friday.

Learn more: https://libertyandhealth.org/

Location of the event: