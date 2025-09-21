The Brief Charlie Kirk’s memorial service will be on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025. FOX 10 Phoenix will be streaming coverage, starting at 8 a.m. MST. The memorial is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.



Charlie Kirk’s memorial will take place this weekend, 11 days after the conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University.

Here’s all the information you need to know if you want to watch the service from home.

When is Charlie Kirk’s memorial?

Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A website created in Kirk’s memory, fightforcharlie.com , said doors at the stadium will open at 8 a.m. MST with the program beginning at 11 a.m. MST.

How to watch Charlie Kirk’s memorial

FOX 10 Phoenix will begin streaming coverage from the stadium at 7 a.m. MST. You can watch it live in the video player above, on the FOX Local app, or our YouTube channel. LiveNOW from FOX will also be covering the event.

Service Details: :

Turning Point USA announced remarks will be delivered by Erika Kirk and several high-ranking U.S. administrative figures, including President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Secretaries Marco Rubio, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Pete Hegseth will also speak, as well as Tulsi Gabbard, Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor.

How To Attend:

The event is free to attend and registration is required. Registration and attendance is first come, first served, based on stadium capacity. You can register at fightforcharlie.com .

The memorial is expected to draw an enormous crowd. Officials estimate that more than 100,000 people may gather in and around the venue, including attendees inside the 63,000-seat stadium and overflow areas outside.

The dress code for the funeral is to wear Sunday best, in red, white, or blue.

What you need to know:

Attendees should expect limited parking, long lines, and no bags. Lots open at 7 a.m. with no overnight parking. Stadium gates open at 8 a.m. Once maximum capacity is reached, overflow for viewing will be at Desert Diamond Arena.

"There is no clear bag policy for this event. It is a strict no-bag policy. If an attendee does bring a bag, it will not be permitted," said Katie Willcox.

A total flight restriction is already in place. It's not only the airspace over State Farm Stadium; it spans all the way from Sun City to Avondale.

This will be the first time State Farm Stadium does not allow any bags inside the venue.

See https://www.statefarmstadium.com for more information.

Flight restrictions are already in place.

On the Federal Aviation Administration's website, the temporary flight restriction keeps aircraft away from State Farm Stadium and the Glendale area.

Pilots who don't adhere to this rule could be intercepted, detained, and charged.

If the U.S. government determines an aircraft poses a threat, they are allowed to use deadly force.

Glendale road closures

The Glendale Police Department says closures will begin as early as 10 a.m. on Sept. 20.

Cardinals Way from 91st to 99th Avenue

Maryland Ave. from 95th Ave. to 91st Ave.

99th Ave. from Maryland Ave. to Glendale Ave.

93rd Ave. between Maryland Ave. and Entertainment Blvd.

What they're saying:

"Join us in celebrating the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Charlie Kirk, an American legend," Turning Point USA shared on social media.