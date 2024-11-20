Human remains found near Phoenix Deer Valley Airport
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after police say human remains were found in north Phoenix.
Phoenix Police say officers responded on Nov. 19 to 7th Street and Deer Valley Road after a person reported finding a human skeleton.
The medical examiner's office confirmed the remains to be human. Detectives are conducting a death investigation.
Last month, a human skull was found in the same area, police said. It's unknown if the two incidents are related.
"[The medical examiner's office] will be completed a report to identify and confirm the two incidents are or are not the same individual and will provide a cause and manner of death," police said.