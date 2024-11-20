Human remains found near Phoenix Deer Valley Airport

The Brief Human remains were found on Nov 19 near 7th Street and Deer Valley Road. Last month, a human skull was found in the same area. The medical examiner will determine if the remains are from the same person.



An investigation is underway after police say human remains were found in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded on Nov. 19 to 7th Street and Deer Valley Road after a person reported finding a human skeleton.

The medical examiner's office confirmed the remains to be human. Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Last month, a human skull was found in the same area, police said. It's unknown if the two incidents are related.

"[The medical examiner's office] will be completed a report to identify and confirm the two incidents are or are not the same individual and will provide a cause and manner of death," police said.