Human remains found near Phoenix Deer Valley Airport

Updated  November 20, 2024 6:43am MST
    • Human remains were found on Nov 19 near 7th Street and Deer Valley Road.
    • Last month, a human skull was found in the same area.
    • The medical examiner will determine if the remains are from the same person.

PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after police say human remains were found in north Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say officers responded on Nov. 19 to 7th Street and Deer Valley Road after a person reported finding a human skeleton.

The medical examiner's office confirmed the remains to be human. Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

Last month, a human skull was found in the same area, police said. It's unknown if the two incidents are related.

"[The medical examiner's office] will be completed a report to identify and confirm the two incidents are or are not the same individual and will provide a cause and manner of death," police said.

