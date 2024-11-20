Human skeleton found near Phoenix airport; declining AZ school enrollment l Morning News Brief

Human remains were found near a Valley airport; Arizona's Superintendent of Public Instruction says changing demographics are a big reason for declining enrollment in the state; and more – here's a look at some of our top stories for the morning of Wednesday, November 20.

1. Human remains found near airport

Crime scene graphic

An investigation is underway after police say human remains were found in north Phoenix. Read more here.

2. Changing demographics appear to lower school enrollment

Changing demographics are a big reason for declining enrollment in Arizona public schools, the state's superintendent of public instruction says. Read more here.

3. Sandwich chain sold

Jersey Mike's Subs store logo at the entrance of a submarine sandwich shop chain headquartered in Manasquan, New Jersey. (Photo by: Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Blackstone announced Tuesday it will acquire sandwich chain Jersey Mike's Subs. Read more here.

4. Up for parole

Susan Smith, pictured in a recent mugshot at left and as a 22-year-old in 1994 at right, has been incarcerated in South Carolina for nearly 30 years for the murder of her two sons. (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Susan Smith, a South Carolina mother convicted of killing her two sons by rolling her car into a lake in 1994 with the boys strapped in their carseats, is up for parole. Read more here.

5. Biden's birthday

U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One prior to departure from Galeao International Airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 19, 2024, as he returns to Washington following the G20 Summit. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden turned 82 years old on Wednesday, solidifying his spot as the oldest U.S. president in history. Read more here.

Today's weather

Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s in the Valley on Wednesday. Read more here.