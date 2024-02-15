Human skulls, stolen vehicles, drugs and guns found at Mesa auto shop; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested after authorities say multiple stolen vehicles, drugs, guns and two human skulls were found at a Mesa automotive business.

The incident happened on Feb. 8 at Meadows Auto, located near 1st Avenue and Country Club Drive.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says detectives served a search warrant on the business and found seven stolen vehicles, including a 2008 Ford pickup truck, a 2016 Artic Car, a forklift and four trailers.

Two pounds of methamphetamine, two rifles, one sawed-off shotgun and two human skulls were also found. The skulls were turned over to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

The owner of the auto shop, 45-year-old Eddie Meadows, was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of multiple charges. A second suspect, 40-year-old Tara Montgomery, was also arrested. She is accused of drug charges.

Eddie Meadows and Tara Montgomery

