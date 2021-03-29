Expand / Collapse search

Hundreds of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines become available at Glendale Community College

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Coronavirus Vaccine
Those 18 years and older can register to get a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Glendale Community College as hundreds of appointments have become available on Monday, March 29.

The site is run by Maricopa County and is being called a "mega vaccination site."

On Monday, 400 appointments were available, and 600 more will open up daily, Tuesday through Friday.

You can register and find more information here here http://sipmd.com/

Coronavirus in Arizona: Latest case numbers

MORE: How to sign up and schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

