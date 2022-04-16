Hundreds of trees planted at Cesar Chavez Park to create Phoenix's first 'cool corridor'

Hundreds of trees were planted at Cesar Chavez Park on Saturday to create the foundation for Phoenix's first "cool corridor," one of many planned by the city to help provide more shade and reduce the amount of heat residents have to endure during the sweltering summer months.

"[Trees can offer an opportunity for habitat in some places in the city, trees can be a source of food, they help cool the environment - not only by providing shade, but because water evaporates through the tree system itself," said David Hondula, Director of the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation for the city of Phoenix. "Neighborhoods that provide more trees are much cooler."

The Office of Heat Response and Mitigation, along with the nonprofit American Forests, planted 259 trees along Baseline Road at the Laveen park.

"This is an area where there are a lot of students, a lot of bus riders," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "When the trees grow out, it's going to be shaded, much more comfortable, and a beautiful part of our city."

This is the first of 100 "cool corridors" planned for the city. Dozens of volunteers showed up to help plant the young trees.

"We do have a lot of work ahead of us today," said David Hondula. "We've got so many great volunteers…and because it is getting warm - that's why we're out here. It's going to serve hundreds of students, thousands of people."

Mayor Gallego also received a 2022 Tree Equity Champion Award at the event. She said that by bringing in more trees into the city, community members will reap the benefits for years to come.

"I think this will be great for both shade, creating a place for the birds, community building," Gallego said. "There's something about a kid climbing a tree that makes you smile, as well as the fact that people just like to gather under a nice shaded tree in Phoenix."

Learn more: https://www.phoenix.gov/heat

Rows of trees planted at Cesar Chavez Park in Laveen.

