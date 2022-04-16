Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
5
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

An incredible teacher, loose cows, a big egg: Our favorite heartwarming, unusual headlines this week

By May Phan
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

From an Arizona neighborhood's unfortunate cow problem to a deer covered in strange warts, there was no shortage of unusual and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and strange stories from April 9-15 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Peoria residents say roaming cows are causing problems at their community: People living in a Peoria neighborhood say cows have been roaming around the area for the past month, and the bovines are causing some issues.

Residents in Peoria neighborhood say they want cows that are roaming the community to go

The cows, residents believe, belong to a rancher in the area, and some thought it was cute for a while. Now, some neighbors say the cows are causing issues in the community. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.

2. Phoenix Denny's employee being celebrated for decades of hard work and smiles: Barney, a Phoenix Denny's busboy, and much more, is celebrating 44 years with the restaurant. If you've dined at the Denny's at 7th Street and Camelback Road within the last few decades, you've seen him.

Phoenix Denny's employee being celebrated for decades of hard work and smiles

FOX 10's Bailey Miller reports.

3. Cadbury World chocolatiers make giant Easter egg equivalent to 889 chocolate bars: Two talented chocolatiers at Cadbury World spent three days crafting a massive Easter egg, which stands 3 feet tall and weighs over 88 pounds. 

Cadbury World chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks are pictured with the chocolate egg creation. Credit: Provided / Cadbury World

Cadbury World chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks are pictured with the chocolate egg creation. Credit: Provided / Cadbury World

4. Unsightly deer concerns Coloradoans, wildlife officials respond: A deer with warts all over its body has prompted concerns in one Colorado town.

Colorado wildlife officials say the deer has warts called cutaneous fibromas caused by a virus. (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

5. Guinness names world's tallest family with average height of 6 feet, 8.03 inches: A family from a small town in Minnesota has been named the tallest in the world by Guinness World Records. 

The Trapp family is pictured in a provided image. Photo Credit: Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records

The Trapp family is pictured in a provided image. Photo Credit: Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records

6. Summer celestial event: 5 planets will appear in a line for the 1st time since 2004: This celestial event won’t happen again for another 19 years, so mark your calendars.

Star gazing

Gazing across this gorgeous skyscape, the Southern Cross and stars of the constellation Centaurus are seen above the outline of Mauna Loa (Long Mountain), planet Earth's largest volcano.

Expand

7. Yavapai-Apache officer released from rehab center months after being shot by suspect: An Arizona police officer who was shot in the line of duty has been released from a rehab center where he spent nearly two months recovering.

Arizona police officer, his wife thank community for endless support after he was badly injured in the line of duty

On April 12, Sgt. Brogdon was released from the rehab facility, as his brothers and sisters in blue from other Arizona law enforcement agencies lined the hallways, showing their support for him as he made his way to the car for his caravan home.

8. Rescued puppy found with burnt plastic in fur to be fostered by firefighter: The puppy had burnt plastic all over his body and face before firefighters rescued him from the burning debris.

Sacramento FD puppy

Rescued puppy shown in freeze-frame image.

9. Arizona SRP worker praised for rescuing 2 dogs stuck in Laveen canal: Ruben Cecena, who works on SRP's water delivery team, was about to clear debris from a grate near 27th Avenue and Elliot Road when he discovered two large dogs stuck in the rushing water.

SRP worker Ruben Cecena is being praised for saving two dogs stuck in a Laveen canal on April 7. (SRP)

SRP worker Ruben Cecena is being praised for saving two dogs stuck in a Laveen canal on April 7. (SRP)

10. First Arizona educator inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame: Kareem Neal from Maryvale High School is the first Arizona educator to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. He is a special education teacher who's passionate about his job and the students he impacts each day.

First Arizona educator inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame

Kareem Neal from Maryvale High School is the first Arizona educator to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. He is a special education teacher who's passionate about his job and the students he impacts each day.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: