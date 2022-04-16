An incredible teacher, loose cows, a big egg: Our favorite heartwarming, unusual headlines this week

article

From an Arizona neighborhood's unfortunate cow problem to a deer covered in strange warts, there was no shortage of unusual and intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and strange stories from April 9-15 that have helped make our days a little brighter:

1. Peoria residents say roaming cows are causing problems at their community: People living in a Peoria neighborhood say cows have been roaming around the area for the past month, and the bovines are causing some issues.

2. Phoenix Denny's employee being celebrated for decades of hard work and smiles: Barney, a Phoenix Denny's busboy, and much more, is celebrating 44 years with the restaurant. If you've dined at the Denny's at 7th Street and Camelback Road within the last few decades, you've seen him.

3. Cadbury World chocolatiers make giant Easter egg equivalent to 889 chocolate bars: Two talented chocolatiers at Cadbury World spent three days crafting a massive Easter egg, which stands 3 feet tall and weighs over 88 pounds.

Cadbury World chocolatiers Donna Oluban and Dawn Jenks are pictured with the chocolate egg creation. Credit: Provided / Cadbury World

4. Unsightly deer concerns Coloradoans, wildlife officials respond: A deer with warts all over its body has prompted concerns in one Colorado town.

Colorado wildlife officials say the deer has warts called cutaneous fibromas caused by a virus. (Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

5. Guinness names world's tallest family with average height of 6 feet, 8.03 inches: A family from a small town in Minnesota has been named the tallest in the world by Guinness World Records.

The Trapp family is pictured in a provided image. Photo Credit: Kevin Scott Ramos/Guinness World Records

6. Summer celestial event: 5 planets will appear in a line for the 1st time since 2004: This celestial event won’t happen again for another 19 years, so mark your calendars.

Gazing across this gorgeous skyscape, the Southern Cross and stars of the constellation Centaurus are seen above the outline of Mauna Loa (Long Mountain), planet Earth's largest volcano. Expand

7. Yavapai-Apache officer released from rehab center months after being shot by suspect: An Arizona police officer who was shot in the line of duty has been released from a rehab center where he spent nearly two months recovering.

8. Rescued puppy found with burnt plastic in fur to be fostered by firefighter: The puppy had burnt plastic all over his body and face before firefighters rescued him from the burning debris.

Rescued puppy shown in freeze-frame image.

9. Arizona SRP worker praised for rescuing 2 dogs stuck in Laveen canal: Ruben Cecena, who works on SRP's water delivery team, was about to clear debris from a grate near 27th Avenue and Elliot Road when he discovered two large dogs stuck in the rushing water.

SRP worker Ruben Cecena is being praised for saving two dogs stuck in a Laveen canal on April 7. (SRP)

10. First Arizona educator inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame: Kareem Neal from Maryvale High School is the first Arizona educator to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame. He is a special education teacher who's passionate about his job and the students he impacts each day.

