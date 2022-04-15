Peoria residents say roaming cows are causing problems at their community

People living in a Peoria neighborhood say cows have been roaming around the area for the past month, and the bovines are causing some issues.

Residents in a neighborhood called Vistancia say they believe the cows belong to an area rancher, and while they thought it was cute for a while, some neighbors want the cows to go back to the ranch.

Currently, about a dozen cows roam around the neighborhood, grazing around the parks, the streets, and people's yards.

"I do a lot of walks around this area for a few years, now this is the first time I ever saw them. It's pretty weird," said David Suslenskiy.

"We just have cows everywhere," said Julie Caputo. "Yesterday, I counted 14 of them at the new clubhouse in Northpoint," said Julie Caputo. "They like to walk along this dirt road along Vistancia Boulevard. We've had police officers out here trying to get them out of the streets."

Officials with the Peoria Police Department say they have responded to several calls about cows roaming in the area. They also say they have called area ranchers to come and herd them.

Caputo, however, says the cows have been out here now for about a month, and the groundskeepers have been left cleaning up after them. She thinks it's time the cows' rancher comes and bring them back where they belong.

We have reached out to someone with the Northpoint community, one of the popular areas where the cows are hanging out, but they have yet to respond.

