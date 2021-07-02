Expand / Collapse search

Hurricane Elsa barrels past Barbados towards neighboring islands

Video footage shows trees bending from strong winds produced by Hurricane Elsa in Oistins, Barbados. Credit: @rubberneckXV via Storyful

Tropical cyclone Elsa was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on the morning of Friday, July 2, as it hit Barbados with sustained winds of 74 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said

A hurricane warning was in effect for Barbados, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines. The storm was expected to continue on a west-northwest path over the Caribbean.

Footage shows trees bending from strong winds in Oistins, Barbados.