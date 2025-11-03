Husband, wife unharmed in plane crash near Cathedral Rock: sheriff

article

The Brief A man and his wife were not hurt in a plane crash on Nov. 3 near Cathedral Rock in Sedona. The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the plane's parachute helped land the aircraft on the side of a mountain, "allowing the couple to walk away from the crash."



Two people were not hurt when a plane crashed on Monday morning in Sedona.

What we know:

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 3 near Cathedral Rock. Deputies say two people on board, a man and his wife, were not hurt.

"They had successfully deployed the "Cirrus CAPS System"—a parachute for the entire aircraft, helping the plane land on the side of the mountain—allowing the couple to walk away from the crash," YCSO said.

Search and rescue teams are hiking to the area where the plane went down.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Map of Cathedral Rock