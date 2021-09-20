Husky that suffered large burns in search of 'fur-ever' home

article

Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say a husky that suffered burn injuries earlier this year is now in need of a forever home.

On their social media pages, officials posted images of a husky they named "Hera" on Sept. 20.

"When she first arrived at AHS back in July, it was clear she had gotten a rough start in life," read a portion of the post.

Officials say when their medical crews examined Hera, she was found to be underweight, with large wounds covering most of her back, torso, and legs. She was later taken to an animal trauma hospital for assessment.

"Once she had been examined, our medical team confirmed to the wounds were actually large burns, although they weren't sure what had caused them," read a portion of the post.

Hera, according to officials, was treated for weeks, and was then taken to a foster home to continue with her recovery.

"Gorgeous Hera will need to be the only pup in her future home," read a portion of the post.

