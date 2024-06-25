Emergency repairs being made to fix hole on I-10 bridge; highway partially reopens

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 south of Phoenix have partially reopened as crews continue to make emergency repairs on a hole that opened up on the Gila River Bridge.

Traffic was shut down early Tuesday morning at milepost 173.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says an area of the bridge's concrete deck has worn through the underlying rebar. ADOT personnel initially put down a metal plate to clear residual traffic.

ADOT says the eastbound lanes will be restricted to one lane until 5 a.m. on Thursday as crews continue to make repairs.

The speed limit in the area has been reduced to 35 mph. Drivers should expect delays.

These bridges were constructed in 1964, so they're in need of some work.

Crews are set to completely replace the bridges as part of the Wild Horse Pass Corridor Project over the next couple of years.

(ADOT)

