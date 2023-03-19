I-96 reopens in Michigan after 150-vehicle pileup; 16 hurt

An interstate highway stretch in central Michigan has reopened following a massive pileup involving 150 vehicles in whiteout conditions that left 16 people hospitalized.

Interstate 96 in Ionia County reopened about 10 p.m. Saturday, about five hours after authorities reported the pileup in the eastbound lanes near Portland, a city more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) northwest of Detroit and roughly halfway between Lansing and Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police officials said they closed both eastbound and westbound lanes just after 5 p.m. on Saturday following the pileup.

"Thankfully it appears that there are no serious injuries," the MSP Sixth District in Grand Rapids tweeted. It tweeted Sunday afternoon that 16 people were taken to a hospital.

A total of 150 vehicles were involved while 84 were damaged and 66 were not damaged after slideoffs, the later tweet said.