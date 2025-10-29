ICE incident blocks traffic on I-17 in north Phoenix

A law enforcement incident in the north Valley is blocking traffic along Interstate 17 on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are assisting United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement with the incident.

The northbound exit ramp at Dove Valley Road is closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to ICE for more information on the incident.

Map of where the incident happened