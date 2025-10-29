Expand / Collapse search

ICE incident blocks traffic on I-17 in north Phoenix

Updated  October 29, 2025 7:23am MST
An incident involving ICE agents blocked the Dove Valley Road exit ramp along northbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on Oct. 29.

PHOENIX - A law enforcement incident in the north Valley is blocking traffic along Interstate 17 on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are assisting United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement with the incident.

The northbound exit ramp at Dove Valley Road is closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to ICE for more information on the incident.

The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Arizona Department of Transportation.

