Iconic Texas restaurant, Luby's selling off assets in hopes to keep locations open

Luby’s an iconic Texas establishment is trying to hold on with its unique cafeteria stye layout.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The company selling off bits of the business in hopes of keeping it going, and locations open for patrons to enjoy.

Monday, Luby’s announced that 32 cafeteria locations across the state are being sold to a Chicago-based catering company for $28.7 Million.

Another one of its assets, Fuddruckers, a Texas-owned, and operated business was sold last week in an $18.5-Million-dollar deal.

Nicholas Perkins, who is now the new owner of the Fuddruckers brand telling FOX 26, the company plans on keeping the company local.

"Fuddruckers was born in Texas," said Perkins. "I feel like its Texas roots were strong and there was no need for me to transition the company away from the state."

RELATED: Luby's expects to close all remaining locations by August

Nicholas Perkins, of Perkins Management Services out of North Carolina telling Fox26, he plans on headquartering the brand in Houston.

Perkins also says, one of the goals is to retain the employees as they go through this transition.

"Our support system for our infrastructure will be here, I felt it important to be able to keep the brand here," said Perkins.

Perkins says, although covid-19 was not the main reason Luby’s decided to liquidate, it did play a role.

"The covid impact has just been unprecedented and it complicated circumstances that Luby’s was facing," said Perkins.

The company plans on expanding opening more franchise locations, including more jobs here in Houston.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP