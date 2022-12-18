Idaho murders, a major drug bust, Betty White's home demolished: this week's top stories

From two officers being killed after talking with a woman for 30 minutes, Betty White's Los Angeles home being demolished, and more details about the Idaho murders coming out – here are the top stories from Dec. 11-17.

1. Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' mother addresses son's death: 'I can't use words right now': The popular DJ and TV host was reportedly found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot Tuesday inside a motel room less than a mile from his home.

Pictured: Twitch on Tuesday July 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

2. Hippo swallows half of 2-year-old’s body before spitting him out: According to the Uganda Police Force, the 2-year-old was playing at his home when the hippo grabbed the child. A man nearby stoned the hippo and scared it, and the hippo released the boy after swallowing half his body.

UGANDA - 2003/01/01: Uganda, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Kazinga Channel, Hippopotamus On Land. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

3. 2 Mississippi officers killed after 30-minute talk with woman during welfare check: Two police officers in Mississippi were shot and killed by a woman who they had talked to for nearly 30 minutes in a motel parking lot, authorities said. The woman also died.

Sergeant Steven Robin (left) and Officer Branden Estorffe. (Bay St. Louis Police Department photo illustration)

4. Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death: "Why in the world would they tear it down?" one user wrote, adding a sad face emoji. "This is terrible! Why demolish such a beautiful icon's home not even a full year after her passing?!" another added.

Betty White’s Brentwood home exterior

5. Bob Barker's longtime girlfriend Nancy Burnet shares an update on 'The Price is Right' icon as he turns 99: Ahead of Barker's milestone birthday, Nancy Burnet, the TV icon's companion of almost 40 years, shared an update on his current life and reflected on some of their favorite memories in an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

FILE-Bob Barker and Nancy Burnet attend the Animal Defenders International gala on October 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

6. More than half a million dollars of drugs, guns seized in Arizona bust, investigators say: A 19-year-old man was at the center of a huge fentanyl bust after deputies say he was the person who was supplying dealers in the Phoenix area.

7. Idaho murders: Father of slain victim says she had 'big open wounds,' calls police 'cowards': Steven Goncalves said he asked the coroner, Cathy Mabbutt, how many times the victims were stabbed. "She says, sir, I don't think stabs is the right word, it was like tears, like this was a strong weapon, not like a stab," he told Fox News Digital.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

8. Here were Americans' most ordered foods of 2022, according to Grubhub: The food delivery service shared its annual report on national food ordering trends and eating habits, calling it "a year of takeout wrapped in layers of comfort."

FILE IMAGE - A burrito is pictured at a restaurant on May 22, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

9. Surprise man arrested for allegedly exploiting Casa Grande teenage girl sexually, police say: According to a statement released on Dec. 15, 47-year-old Joel Disanto of Surprise was arrested on Dec. 14 in North Phoenix, in a joint effort between Casa Grande Police and Phoenix Police.

Joel Distanto (Courtesy: Casa Grande Police Department)

10. Widow sues FedEx, claims faulty tires caused fiery crash that killed husband: "My son isn't doing that great," she told the outlet. "He doesn't understand heaven and that daddy is in heaven. There for a little while, he was angry with the idea of Jesus and God that they were keeping him up there."