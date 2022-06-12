Expand / Collapse search
Video shows Illinois officer, highway worker save man from jumping off bridge

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Illinois
FOX TV Digital Team

Watch Illinois deputy, highway worker save man's life

An Illinois deputy was awarded a letter of commendation for her efforts to save a man as he tried to jump off a bridge.

Dramatic video captured by a dashcam in Massac County, Illinois, shows the moment a sheriff’s deputy and a highway worker saved a man as he tried to jump off a bridge.

Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor said on May 23, Deputy Summer Dixon responded to a bridge overpass on Interstate 24, where an Illinois Department of Transportation worker had encountered a man having "medical complications."

While Dixon was talking with the man, he suddenly tried to jump over the bridge railing. Dixon and the IDOT worker sprung into action and caught him before he dropped to the ground. They struggled to keep him from falling but they were eventually able to pull him back over the railing.

RELATED: Arizona teen saved from overdose by online gaming friend 5,000 miles away

The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and Dixon received a letter of commendation from the sheriff.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).
 