In typical Tampa fashion, Super Bowl boat parade will hit the water today

It’s time to raise the flags and fire the cannons as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ boat parade makes its way down Hillsborough River today to celebrate their historic Super Bowl win.

Just like Tampa Bay fans saw last fall with the Stanley Cup, it’s now the Lombardi Trophy’s turn to cruise in a socially-distant parade. The Bucs will set sail from Armature Works at 1 p.m. before heading down the river, looping around Davis Islands and ending at Sparkman Wharf. The team plans to be there by 2 p.m.

Masks will be required -- per the city’s executive order that expires Feb. 13 -- along the parade route and fans are asked to spread out along the multi-mile route to maintain social distancing.

The boat parade will also be broadcast on FOX 13 News, as well as streamed on our website and social media channels.

The following bridges will be temporarily closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the parade approaches and will immediately re-open after the Lombardi Trophy passes by:

Laurel Street Bridge

Cass Street Bridge

Kennedy Boulevard Bridge

Brorein Street Bridge

Platt Street Bridge

Boaters can be in the water during the parade, however, they cannot participate in the parade and must stay 50 feet away from parade vessels. Violations could lead to criminal charges, officials warn.

Local, state, and federal law enforcement partners will line the route to ensure safety and compliance.

The following parking options are recommended for fans attending the event:

Poe Garage and Tampa Convention Center Garage - Event flat fee rate of $10

Fort Brooke Garage and Pam Iorio Garage - $2 per hour

Palm Garage in Ybor - $1 per hour (visitors can catch the free TECO Streetcar to Downtown)

Surface lots - $1 per hour

For more parking options, visit tampa.gov/parking/programs/event-parking

A designated ADA accessible area will be available on the Tampa Riverwalk behind the Tampa Convention Center for viewing of the parade.

The Tampa Bay Lightning boat parade (FOX / file)

The team said it plans to have a much larger celebration later in the year and hopefully when the pandemic is under control.