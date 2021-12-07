Instagram date in Munds Park ends with shooting, robbery; search for suspect continues

article

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say shot a man she met on the Instagram social media site.



Detectives say the man, who was renting a condominium in the Munds Park area, reported being shot and robbed by the suspect, identified as Lilly Beeler.



According to CCSO, the victim met Beeler on Dec. 3 at the rental property. He said he was sleeping on the living room couch when he was awakened by a gunshot. The victim reported being shot twice by Beeler before she demanded property and money.



"The handgun was described as silver and pink semiautomatic gun. Marquise was able to retreat to an upstairs landing where he hid until Beeler left. Beeler called the Lyft App for a ride from the residence and leaving the residence taking money, laptops, shoes, and jewelry," stated CCSO’s Jon Paxton.



Beeler was later dropped off on Woodlands Village Boulevard. A search was conducted by CCSO, the Department of Public Safety, and Flagstaff Police Department, but she hasn’t been found.



Paxton says Beeler is reported to be from the Las Vegas area and should be considered armed and dangerous.



Beeler was last seen wearing a black plaid shirt, blue jeans, red shoes, and carrying a black Nike gym bag.



If you have any information on Beeler’s whereabouts, call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111. You can receive an award for tips leading to an arrest and indictment.

