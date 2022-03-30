International State of the State: Arizona Gov. Ducey to address manufacturing, economy in Phoenix

Governor Doug Ducey is expected to discuss Arizona's economic growth and international impact in downtown Phoenix on March 30.

The governor will be speaking at the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations' 17th Annual International State of the State at noon to highlight the state's "robust international partnerships."

"In recent years, Arizona has emerged as an international powerhouse for advanced manufacturing, attracting historic investments in industries such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, and more," Ducey's office said in a statement.

Ducey held his eighth and final State of the State Address back in January, where he talked about his plans for the 2022 legislative session involving education, water and immigration.

