Interstate 17 closed for 10-acre brush fire near Table Mesa Road

Interstate 17 northbound is closed due to a brush fire near Table Mesa Road.

Crews from the Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical, BLM Arizona and Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management are on the scene working to contain the fire which is approximately 10 acres in area.

Southbound lanes remained open.

The alternative route to Flagstaff and other areas of the high country is mostly restricted the western route of US 60 to SR 89.

Second brush fire of the day causing a road closure

It was the second brush fire to cause a road closure on a major outbound branch of a Phoenix-metro roadway on June 1.

The first fire caused a road closure on State Route 87 northbound toward Payson.