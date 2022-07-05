Investigation underway following late-night shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway following a shooting in south Phoenix.
The shooting reportedly happened in an area near 15th Avenue and Southern, and crews responded to the scene during the late night hours of July 4.
Police officials have yet to release any details on what happened.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
Other Top Arizona Stories
- Man dead following shooting in east Phoenix, police say
- Body recovered from Phoenix canal, police say
- Several people displaced from homes as Phoenix area fire crews deal with dozens of fires
(Click here for interactive map)