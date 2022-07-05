Several people displaced from homes as Phoenix area fire crews deal with dozens of fires

Fire crews across the Phoenix metro area concluded the July 4th holiday weekend by putting out dozens of fires during the overnight hours.

We have learned that several people were displaced as a result of some of the fires, and one person was even taken to the hospital.

Loop 101 and 75th Avenue

One of the fires, according to officials, broke out in the garage of a home in Glendale.

The home is reportedly located near the Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and 75th Avenue. The fire eventually spread to the car in the driveway, as well as the rest of the house.

According to fire officials, a man in his 60s had extensive charring to his face, and was taken to the hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. The man was reportedly going in and out of the home.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of th fire is under investigation.

51st Avenue and Thomas Road

According to Phoenix Fire officials, a semi truck caught fir in the driveway, in an area near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road.

When crews arrived on scene just before 1:00 a.m., they found the front of a home on fire.

Fire officials said the truck caught fire for reasons unknown, and the fire eventually spread to the house. While no one was hurt, two people have been displaced as a result.

51st Avenue and Union Hills Drive

Glendale Fire officials said crews put out a garage fire in the area of Union Hills Drive and 51st Avenue. Four people were displaced as a result, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire officials: some fires caused by fireworks

According to Phoenix Fire officials, it is likely, but not confirmed, that many of the incidents they responded to are results of residents using fireworks during 4th of July.

On July 4, Glendale Police Department said their crews responded to three fireworks-related fires in less than 12 hours.

