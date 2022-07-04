Glendale Fire crews responded to three fireworks-related fires in less than 12 hours, officials say

article

Officials with the Glendale Fire Department are urging members of the public to exercise caution, after crews responded to a number of fireworks-related house fires over the 4th of July weekend.

According to fire officials, three fireworks-related fires happened within a 12-hour time period.

Near 43rd Avenue and Butler

Near 83rd Avenue and Maryland

Near 59th Avenue and Cholla Street

43rd Avenue and Butler

Crews from Phoenix and Glendale responded to the fire that burned near 43rd Avenue and Butler at around 9:00 p.m. on July 3, Glendale fire officials said.

When fire crews arrived, officials said they found heavy smoke coming from the garage of a single story home.

"Crews deployed hand lines and made entry through the garage door," read a brief statement from fire officials. "According to a family member of the displaced resident, fireworks are the cause of the fire."

83rd Avenue and Maryland

That fire that burned near 83rd Avenue and Maryland happened at around 9:20 p.m. on July 3, according to fire officials.

Officials said the family living in the area was setting off fireworks in front of their house and when they finished, the put the used fireworks in a box on their front patio, and then went inside.

"The box caught on fire, burning their front wall by the door," read a portion of the statement.

That fire, according to officials, went out prior to fire crews' arrival.

Meanwhile, the fire that burned near 59th Avenue and Cholla Street displaced three people, according to Glendale Fire officials.

