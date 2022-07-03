'City Girls Who Walk': Phoenix-area group organizes weekly hikes, walks for women

A group called "City Girls Who Walk" on TikTok has inspired hundreds of Phoenix-area women to get together and start walking.

The account started up only a few months ago after being inspired by a similar group in New York, but since then, it has gathered nearly 30,000 followers on the app.

On June 3, dozens of those women walked together at Friendship Park in Avondale. They've been taking on hiking trails and parks across the Valley.

"We blew up on Tiktok," said Deyjah with City Girls Who Walk. "Our first walk was 11 people, our next walk was over 100 people."

The group invites women and their dogs to walk together every Sunday. Women who start as complete strangers at the beginning of the walk ended their lap as new friends.

"I'm new to Arizona, needed some new friends so started coming here, meet new girls every single time," said Caitlyn, a participant.

Caitlyn and Keira came to their first walk not knowing anyone. Now they meet up every Sunday for the walks and get together during the week, too.

"We just do a short walk in the morning and then sometimes go get brunch, go to the pool after," Caitlyn said.

"Really just making friends and having that reason to wake up early in the morning on a Sunday," said Keira.

Because that's what it's all about - making friends and building a community.

"We just want to continue going throughout the Valley and making sure everybody feels included," said Deyjah.

Check them out on TikTok, Instagram or Facebook.





