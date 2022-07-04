Phoenix Police breaks up barbecue for the homeless event, claims organizers were trespassing

An attempt to help the homeless on July 3 was cut short after police officers told organizers to leave the area.

An organization called Hearts For The Homeless AZ was hosting its second annual 'Barbecue For The Homeless' near 7th Avenue and Jefferson Street, and about an hour into the event, Phoenix Police arrived, and officers told the organizations that they were trespassing, and would have to leave.

Before the event was shut down, volunteers provided food, water, clothes and other items for those in need.

Organization founder Gerrie Hanke says the situation downtown is the worst she has ever seen it.

"There's a lot of different reasons why people are out in the street," said Hanke. "Not necessarily what people think. A lot of the housing is pushing them down here."

"A lot of people dying from the heat, and especially right now. There are so many elderly, and I'm seeing more and more families every week on the street," said Michele Tallberg with Backpacks 4 Kids AZ. "If we all try to make a difference one day, and, you know, believe in people and show them that people care and that they can do it, people will."

It's unclear why the event was shut down by police. Organizers say they have done similar events on the property in the past, without any issues.

