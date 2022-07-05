Man dead following shooting in east Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left a man dead in east Phoenix.
The shooting reportedly happened in an area near 44th Street and McDowell. According to Phoenix Police officials, they received a call about a shooting in the area just after 3:00 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
"Detectives are at the scene investigating the circumstances of this incident," read a portion of the brief statement.
