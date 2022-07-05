Expand / Collapse search

Man dead following shooting in east Phoenix, police say

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 7:58AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

According to Phoenix Police officials, the shooting happened in an area near 44th Street and McDowell. Police received a call about a shooting in the area just after 3:00 a.m. on July 5.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"Detectives are at the scene investigating the circumstances of this incident," read a portion of the brief statement.

