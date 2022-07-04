Surprise shooting: Gunfire at home leaves 1 person dead, several injured

Police in Surprise say a person is dead following a shooting between multiple individuals.

The incident, according to police, happened at a home near Grand Avenue and Reems Road. The incident began as some sort of altercation that happened just after 10:00 p.m. on July 3, culminating in the shooting.

According to investigators, gunfire broke out at the home between multiple individuals. Besides the person who died, several others were injured, but officials have yet to release an exact number of people who were injured. Those who were injured were taken to various local hospitals, but their conditions are unknown.

Police officials say the suspect and the victims knew each other. All parties involved have been accounted for, and there is no current threat to the community.

An investigation is ongoing.

