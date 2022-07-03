2 men killed in shooting at Phoenix bar, 1 detained

Two men have died after a shooting broke out at a bar near 48th Street and McDowell Road early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said.

Police were called at around 1:30 a.m. to Breakroom Bar and Grill and discovered a man with a gunshot wound in the bar's parking lot.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Officers say another man with several gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital later that morning, and he was reportedly involved in the same shooting. He also died.

A third man was detained during the investigation, but detectives are still working to figure out what happened.

The scene of a shooting at Breakroom Bar & Grill

