Two-car crash shuts down I-10 in Goodyear

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:36AM
Traffic
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A crash has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Dysart Road in Goodyear, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Drivers will have to take the Dysart Road exit, but can get back on I-10 at Litchfield Road.

Authorities said the collision involved two vehicles, and one person was hospitalized with serious injuries. No other details were released.

There is no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

The scene of a serious crash on I-10 near Dysart Road.

